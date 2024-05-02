Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.