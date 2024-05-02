Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,209,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,460,028 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $15.06 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

