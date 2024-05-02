Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 633.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.