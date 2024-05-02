Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 323,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

