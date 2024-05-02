Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 845 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.