Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

