Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,253 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

