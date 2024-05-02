Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 844 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

