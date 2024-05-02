CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.14 million, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CECO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

