CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Down to $25.39

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.39, but opened at $21.35. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 382,383 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $767.14 million, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 21.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

