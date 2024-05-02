Certuity LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,816,000 after buying an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

