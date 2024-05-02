Certuity LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 19,321.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 508,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.97.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,676 shares of company stock valued at $31,784,491. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

