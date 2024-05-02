Certuity LLC Cuts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Certuity LLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,079 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

