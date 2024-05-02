Certuity LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

