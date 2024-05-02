Certuity LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

