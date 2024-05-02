Chenavari Toro Income Fund (TORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON TORO opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.48. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

