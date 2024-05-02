Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

