Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51.
Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
