Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,292 shares of company stock worth $2,319,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 37.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $9,433,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 28.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.