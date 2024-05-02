Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after acquiring an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of C traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 1,789,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,680,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
