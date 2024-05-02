Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

NYSE CLH opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

