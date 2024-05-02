Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 7.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE CWAN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,466. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.45, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.