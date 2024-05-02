Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.830 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.