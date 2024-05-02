Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.61 and last traded at $61.79. 5,124,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,874,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.