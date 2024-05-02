Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.