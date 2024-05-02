Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,422.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

