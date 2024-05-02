CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Declares Dividend of $0.74 (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7371 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CMPUY stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
