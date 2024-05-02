Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

