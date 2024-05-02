Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.45% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,636 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

