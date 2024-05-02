Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 4,454 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.5% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.