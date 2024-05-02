Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 362,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

