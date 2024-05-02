Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

