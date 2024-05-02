Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.00.
About Coveo Solutions
