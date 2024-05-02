Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.