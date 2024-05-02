Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,946.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,043.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,782.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

