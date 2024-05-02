Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

