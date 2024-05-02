Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.02. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.17.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

