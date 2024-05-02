Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,330.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

