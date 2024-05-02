Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

