Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Leidos by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

