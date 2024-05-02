Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $92.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.