Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,393 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $143.25 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.