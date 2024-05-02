Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 743 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

