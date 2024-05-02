CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.99

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.99 and last traded at $153.92, with a volume of 1160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CRA International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

