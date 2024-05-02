Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,052 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $28,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,235,000 after buying an additional 187,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 898,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,025,000 after buying an additional 154,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

