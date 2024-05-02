Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Crocs by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Crocs by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 344,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,329. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

