CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Declares Dividend of €0.02

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CVCE stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.94. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a 1-year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

In other CVC Income & Growth EUR news, insider Esther Gilbert purchased 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,245.38). In other news, insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of CVC Income & Growth EUR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78). Also, insider Esther Gilbert acquired 3,977 shares of CVC Income & Growth EUR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,245.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,525. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

