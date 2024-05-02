Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 148,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dana

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.