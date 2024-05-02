Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Declares Dividend of $0.86

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8587 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

QQQY stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

