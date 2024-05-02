Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.