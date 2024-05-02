Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Trimmed by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

DVN stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 2,858,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

