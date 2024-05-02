DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Increased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. 299,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

